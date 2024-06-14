Two policemen killed in Ulu Tiram attack promoted to Corporal

KUALA LUMPUR: The two policemen killed in the attack on the Ulu Tiram police station in Johor on May 17 were posthumously promoted to Corporal today.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said constables Ahmad Azza Fahmi Azhar, 22, and Muhamad Syafiq Ahmad Said, 24, were given posthumous promotions and their families each received compensation of RM216,632 and RM213,586 respectively, which includes funeral assistance, the government’s share of Employees Provident Fund contributions, and other benefits.

“It’s not the hundreds of thousands that matter, but to ease the burden on their families ... money is no substitute for the sadness (of losing a family member).

“We take care of the welfare (of families of police), and this shows that the relationship between the police and the families remains intact,“ he said at a press conference after the rank conferment ceremony (field and posthumous) at the Kuala Lumpur Police Training Centre here today.

He said three other policemen from the Ulu Tiram police station involved in the incident received field promotions - Corporal Mohd Hasif Roslan was promoted to Sergeant, while Constable Mohd Khairul Azhar Abbi Paisa and Lance Corporal Muhammad Aznel Salleh were each promoted to Corporal.

Saifuddin Nasution said the brave actions of the officers involved in the incident showed the effectiveness of the training received by policemen.

“This indicates that our training modules are capable of producing police personnel who can manage critical situations with extraordinary maturity.

He said the training modules are constantly updated to suit current developments.

Ahmad Azza Fahmi and Muhamad Syafiq died after being attacked by a man armed with a machete, while Mohd Hasif was shot and injured. The suspect was shot dead by police.

Following the incident, police detained five family members of the suspect, aged 19 to 62, under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (SOSMA).