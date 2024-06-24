Five “Geng Trio” members jailed three months for robbery

KUALA LUMPUR: Five men, believed to be members of a robbery gang known as “Geng Trio”, were sentenced to a total of nine months in prison each by the Magistrate’s Court here today after pleading guilty to three counts of robbery.

Magistrate Aina Azahra Ariffin handed down the sentence of three months’ jail on each count on Mohd Suah Rizal Saidin, 37, Muhamad Shafiq Abdullah, 29, Khairul Kusairi Kamaruddin, 32, Norhalim Mohd Karim, 31, and Muhammad Nur Afiq Zulkipli, 29.

However, the magistrate ordered them to serve the jail sentences concurrently from the date of their arrest on March 28.

Based on the three charges, the five men were charged with robbing three gold necklaces worth RM21,100 belonging to three individuals at separate locations, namely Sentul, Wangsa Maju and Dang Wangi, between 5.30 pm last Jan 10 and 3.02 pm on Feb 4.

They were charged under Section 392 of the Penal Code which provides imprisonment for up to six months or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Izzat Amir Idham appeared for the prosecution, while lawyer Jean Francis from the National Legal Aid Foundation (YBGK) represented the five accused.

In another Magistrate’s Court, the five men were sentenced to three months in jail for a similar offence.

Magistrate Amira Abdul Aziz handed down the sentence on them after they pleaded guilty to committing a robbery at Jalan 2/48A Bandar Baru Sentul at pada 4.19 pm last Feb 4.

She also sentenced Muhamad Shafiq and Khairul Kusairi to another three months imprisonment, also for robbery, committed at the Dental Faculty of Universiti Malay Medical Centre, Jalan Profesor Diraja Ungku Aziz, in Brickfields here at 11.35 pm last Feb 23.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Amri Alfikri Mohamad Dasuki prosecuted in the case, while lawyer Simret Singh, from YBGK, represented all the accused.