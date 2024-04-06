SHAH ALAM: Five individuals, including two children, had a harrowing ordeal when the cars they were travelling in were hit by a falling tree along Jalan Kapar Batu 6, Klang, near here today.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department operations assistant director Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar said six firefighters and a fire engine from North Klang Fire and Rescue station were mobilised for the rescue operation after they received a distress call at 3.10 pm.

Two cars were hit by the falling tree, one with a married couple, in their 30s to 40s, with two children, while the other car was driven by a woman in her 40s, he added.

“All victims, including the two children, a boy and girl, were unharmed and had gotten out of their cars before the firefighters arrived,” he said in a statement here today.

Firefigthers were still cutting and removing the tree and debris, Ahmad Mukhlis added.