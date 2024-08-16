Five men nabbed for alleged cable theft worth RM100,000

BALIK PULAU: Police arrested five men in a cable theft case, involving a loss of RM100,000 at a construction site in Bayan Baru here on Monday.

Barat Daya district police chief Supt Kamarul Rizal Jenal said the five men aged 23 to 48 were arrested separately in Batu Ferringhi and Bandar Perai Jaya near here yesterday and on Wednesday.

“Police received a report from a construction site worker who found four cable drums worth RM100,000 missing and believed to be stolen when he checked it on-site at 8.45 am on Monday.

“Acting on the report, police launched an operation to close in on the five men and seized various tools believed to be used to commit the cable theft,” he told Bernama today.

Kamarul said investigations are underway, adding that police did not rule out the possibility that they disguised themselves as workers to steal the cables on-site.

He said a Perodua Arus car, wire cutters, suitcases, and green worker’s vests were confiscated, among other things.

He said all five suspects who are jobless were now remanded for four days until Aug 19 to assist in investigations under Section 380 of the Penal Code for theft on a property.