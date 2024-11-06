Five-year-old girl dies of suspected abuse, couple arrested

IPOH: A 5-year-old girl suspected of having been abused at Taman Malkop died at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital here yesterday.

Ipoh District police chief Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said a report about the incident was received around 9.45 am yesterday after the child was brought to the hospital for treatment.

“The victim is believed to be the adopted daughter of a married couple, a 27-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man, who were arrested yesterday,“ he said in a statement this morning.

He stated that the victim had signs of beatings all over her body from a blunt object, as well as tears in her reproductive tract and anus.

Abang Zainal said that the Ipoh Magistrate’s Court has issued a six-day remand order for both suspects, starting today until June 16, to facilitate the investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder with intent.

“We appeal to anyone with information about this case to contact the investigating officer, Asst Supt (ASP) Norazlina Rais Ahmad, at 013-6282176, or come forward to any nearby police station,“ he said.