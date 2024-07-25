Fixed deposit theft: 10 charged with being members of organised criminal group

KOTA KINABALU: Ten individuals, including two bank managers, allegedly linked to the theft of RM24.2 million from a bank’s fixed deposit accounts, were charged in the Sessions Court today with being members of an organised criminal group.

Josepin J. Langkan, 38, was charged before Judge Amir Shah Amir Hassan with being a member of an organised criminal group involved in serious offenses and leading the group from April 26 to June 17.

The two bank managers, Iren Chin Nyuk Thien, 38, and Christina @ Caroline Pianus, 53, faced the same charges.

The other individuals charged were Mazlani Jenuary, 53; Hasran Magin, 46; Leong Hin Ping, 62; T. Subramaniam, 56; Sugumaran K. Ponniah @ Mohd Daniel Abdullah, 56; Vireonis Jonok, 35; and Nasir Abdul Rashid, 60.

However, no pleas were recorded as the case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

They are all accused of allegedly committing the offences between April 26 and July 10 at the MBSB Bank Berhad branch here.

They were charged under Section 130V(1) of the Penal Code, which is punishable by imprisonment of between five and 20 years, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutors Lina Hanini Ismail and Maryam Jamielah Ab Manaff appeared for the prosecution, while all the accused were represented by lawyers, except for Hasran.

Lina Hanini submitted that the prosecution is not offering any bail due to security concerns and the case being of significant public interest.

The court denied bail for all the accused and ordered their detention until Sept 13, pending a High Court motion.

On July 23, Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director, Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf, stated that the ten individuals were detained under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 for the suspected involvement in a syndicate that stole an estimated RM24.7 million from customers’ fixed deposit accounts.