Flood: Firefighters rescue heavily pregnant woman

JITRA: A heavily pregnant woman who is expected to give birth to her first child tomorrow, was rescued today by the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM).

The woman, Norshuhaida Ramli, 30, was one of the flood victims trapped in her flooded home in Kampung Kota Mengkuang.

According to her husband, Mohd Fitri Hamzah, 31, his wife was supposed to be admitted to the ward, but due to the floods, they were unable to do so and had to seek assistance of JBPM to take her to the hospital.

“The fire department helped us escape from our inundated home using a four-wheel drive before my wife was transferred into an ambulance to be taken to Hospital Sultanah Bahiyah,” he said when met.

Meanwhile, another flood victim from Kampung Baru Malau, Mohd Aliff Madian, 24, expressed relief after taking swift action to move to a temporary evacuation centre (PPS) once the water level started to rise in his house.

He said that in that situation, he and his wife, Siti Rosmah Farahayu Rosli, 24, were very concerned about the safety of their six-month-old baby.

“It rained all day yesterday, and by 10 pm our home was already flooded. It was quite surprising how quickly the water level rose, so my wife and I didn’t wait long - we immediately left the house with our child and only managed to grab the essential items,” he said.

According to Mohd Aliff, his village had not experienced flooding for a long time, and this sudden disaster caught them off guard.

Meanwhile, Jitra BBP head Mohd Bustan Karudin said that they had conducted several rescue operations for flood victims, particularly pregnant women and persons with disabilities (PWD).