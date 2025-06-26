Iran thanks Malaysia for support during 12-day Israeli attack

KUALA LUMPUR: Iran has expressed gratitude to Malaysia for its support during the 12-day Israeli attack that began on June 13.

Ambassador Valiollah Mohammadi Nasrabadi commended Malaysia’s firm stance against Israel’s actions, which he described as violations of international law.

“I would like to thank all of them (Malaysians). Of course, we coordinated with the Malaysian government,” he said during a media briefing at the Iranian Embassy.

He assured Malaysians that travel to Iran remains safe, as the situation has stabilised following the ceasefire.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim recently held talks to explore collaboration on regional peace, particularly in the Middle East and Persian Gulf. Valiollah highlighted Malaysia’s influential role in the OIC and UN, urging stronger global efforts to prevent further Israeli aggression.

The ambassador also expressed Iran’s interest in strengthening ties with ASEAN, viewing the bloc as a friendly partner. Tensions escalated after Israel’s air strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, leading to retaliatory measures.

A ceasefire was later announced by US President Donald Trump on June 24.