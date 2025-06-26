Ministry reviews improved Rahmah p-hailing internet package for riders

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Communications is evaluating the necessity of reintroducing an improved version of the Rahmah p-hailing internet package, initially launched last year to assist e-hailing riders and drivers.

Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil stated that he would direct the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to consult with e-hailing platform providers for their input.

“Last year, we introduced the Rahmah p-hailing plan to help riders access affordable internet packages. Some have benefited, and we welcome feedback to refine it further,“ he said.

Fahmi added that collaboration with telecommunication companies could lead to better rates. “Insya-Allah, we aim to introduce enhanced packages for riders,“ he noted during his speech at the FoodPanda Durian Runtuh 2.0 event at KL Gateway Mall.

The original package, launched on Jan 23 last year, offered internet services starting at RM33 with at least 40GB of data. Available until April 23, 2024, it was a joint effort with telcos like CelcomDigi, Maxis, and U Mobile, alongside 16 p-hailing platforms including Grab and Shopee.