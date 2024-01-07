Floods in Penampang: More people evacuated

KOTA KINABALU: The number of flood victims in Penampang increased to 112 people from 40 families this morning compared to 78 people from 28 families last night.

The Secretariat of the Sabah Disaster Management Committee said all the flood victims were at a relief centre at the Penampang Cultural Centre, which was opened yesterday.

The flood also affected Putatan with two victims from two families evacuated to the PPS at Dewan Sri Putatan at 1 am today.

This brings the total number of flood victims in Sabah from the two districts to 114 people, involving 42 families, it said in a statement today.

Continuous heavy rain since noon yesterday caused flooding in areas around Penampang, Putatan and near Kota Kinabalu.