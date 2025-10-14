Malaysia supports US Gaza peace plan with conditions, says PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Malaysia supports the peace plan proposed by the United States, stressing that any initiative aimed at ending the violence and destruction in Gaza is crucial.

However, he said, Malaysia’s support is conditional, namely that the agreement must recognise Palestine as a sovereign state, address all outstanding issues including those in the West Bank, and restore the rights of Palestinians displaced from Gaza.

“In supporting President Donald Trump’s initiative, Malaysia’s stance is consistent with that of several other Muslim countries. Firstly, we want this peace effort to be concluded immediately, as the killing of civilians, including women and children, must stop at once.

“Secondly, the situation in Gaza is extremely dire, with the people facing near-starvation conditions. Therefore, based on these considerations, we will support any peace initiative - and it so happens that President Donald Trump has taken this initiative,” he said during the Ministers’ Question Time session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was responding to a question from Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah (BN-Paya Besar), who sought clarification on the government’s stance regarding the peace plan proposed by the President of the United States to resolve the Palestine-Israel conflict, and the extent to which the plan aligns with Malaysia’s principles and efforts in defending the rights and sovereignty of the Palestinian people.

Meanwhile, Anwar said Malaysia was not among the countries invited to attend the peace plan negotiations in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, due to its conditional support for the initiative.

“Malaysia was not included because our support is conditional. The condition is for a comprehensive solution that ensures the return of displaced Palestinians and guarantees the rights of Palestine as a sovereign state,” he said.

“However, the peace plan I reviewed, which consists of 20 points, does not address the rights of the Palestinian people, the status of their state, or the ongoing occupation by the Zionist regime in the West Bank.

Anwar said Malaysia’s firm stance in calling for a ceasefire and an end to the destruction in Gaza had also been acknowledged by Hamas, through a letter of appreciation he received yesterday.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister said Malaysia will focus on rebuilding schools, hospitals and mosques in Gaza, in cooperation with several countries, including Japan, China, Brazil and South Africa, which have also expressed their commitment to help restore Gaza’s infrastructure.

Anwar also announced that Qatar and Saudi Arabia have agreed to expedite the delivery of humanitarian aid, including essential facilities, to Gaza.

“Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has expressed his readiness to channel immediate assistance, particularly basic facilities. Malaysia will also accelerate efforts under the Cooperation among East Asian Countries for the Palestinian Development (CEAPAD), which it co-chairs with Japan, to support Gaza’s recovery and reconstruction,” he said.

Responding to a question from Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man (PN-Kubang Kerian) on Malaysia’s stance regarding the deployment of volunteers to Gaza, Anwar said Malaysia is prepared to send a medical team and participate in a United Nations (UN) peacekeeping mission, if required.

“Malaysia is ready, if requested or needed. We have never declined such responsibilities. As long as there is a peacekeeping mission, we will participate - and I agree that deploying a peacekeeping force is among the best measures to ensure lasting peace in Gaza,” he said. - Bernama