59 evacuated to relief centre after flash floods hit Lipis

KUANTAN: A total of 59 people from 17 families were evacuated in Lipis due to flash floods caused by rain for over one hour early today.

According to the InfoBencanaJKM application, a relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Kechor Tui had been opened to house the evacuees from Kampung Kechor Tui and Felda Kechau 1.

Lipis Civil Defence Force officer Lt (PA) Ahmad Hafizy Che Daud said the floods were reported to have occurred at about 4 am.

He stated that as of 11.10 am, floodwaters have yet to fully recede.

The Social Welfare Department is still registering those affected according to the officer. – Bernama