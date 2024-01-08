FM Mohamad signs note of condolence on former Indonesian vice president’s departure

KUALA LUMPUR: Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan signed a condolence note on the passing of Dr Hamzah Haz, the former ninth vice president of Indonesia at the Indonesian embassy in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

Through a post on Facebook, Mohamad said the deceased was a distinguished figure and a friend of Malaysia who left a legacy of leadership and firm commitment to strengthening Malaysia-Indonesia relations.

“May Allah SWT have mercy on his soul and place him with those who believe and do righteous deeds, Al-Fatihah...” he said.

Hamzah was the vice president of Indonesia from 2001 to 2004, and served under the fifth president of Indonesia, Megawati Soekarnoputri.

He died in a hospital in Jakarta on Wednesday (July 24) at the age of 84.