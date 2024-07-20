Foreign Ministry to ensure safety of Malaysian students amidst riots in Bangladesh

KUALA LUMPUR: The Foreign Ministry is closely monitoring the challenging situation in Bangladesh, where widespread riots have raised safety concerns among Malaysian students and their families in Dhaka and Mymensingh.

In a statement today, the foreign ministry said that it has instructed all necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of Malaysian students in Bangladesh. This includes relocating students to the High Commission and the Official Residence, where preparations are underway to provide necessary provisions.

The ministry said that the High Commission of Malaysia in Dhaka is actively coordinating efforts despite significant challenges, such as communication disruptions caused by internet outages.

It said the High Commission is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all Malaysian citizens in Bangladesh and is relying on SMS communications to maintain connectivity.

“As communicated by the Malaysian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, a curfew has been implemented as of midnight due to unstable security conditions.

“However, the High Commission continues to monitor the welfare of affected students. At this time, the High Commission is planning to travel to Mymensingh to provide food supplies to students who were unable to purchase them,” read the statement.

According to the statement, a Malaysian student from the Bangladesh Agricultural University was successfully assisted in boarding a flight and is expected to arrive in Malaysia today.

It noted that the High Commission urges all Malaysian students in need of assistance to remain in contact and cooperate with the High Commission, adding that the safety and security of Malaysians abroad is its highest priority, and every action is being taken to assist its citizens.

The ministry said that it will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates as necessary.

Meanwhile, thousands of students in Bangladesh have been demonstrating since July 1 after a court reinstated quotas for government jobs, which had been abolished in 2018.

Protesters are demanding changes to the system, which reserves 56 per cent of public jobs for certain groups, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

German news agency (dpa), reported that the government has imposed a nationwide curfew and deployed the military following clashes between demonstrators and police during student protests, the military announced on Saturday,

The army will be deployed in the capital Dhaka and other districts, announced Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan.

More than 100 people have died in the protests since violence broke out on Tuesday. At least 56 deaths were reported on Friday, according to BBC Bangla, citing the newspapers Prothom Alo and The Daily Star.

News from these outlets and other local media were not accessible online on Saturday after the government largely cut off internet, telephone and SMS connections. The casualty figures have not been officially confirmed.