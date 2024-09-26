Foreign Ministry urges Malaysians in US and Mexico to remain vigilant as Hurricane Helene and Tropical Storm John approach

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry is closely monitoring the developments of Hurricane Helene and Tropical Storm John, both of which are expected to impact the United States and Mexico in the coming days.

In a media advisory on Thursday, the ministry urged Malaysians in Florida and Mexico to remain vigilant, follow all evacuation and safety orders issued by local authorities, and are strongly encouraged to register their presence via E-Konsular for timely support and updates.

It said Hurricane Helene is forecast to rapidly strengthen and is expected to make landfall in Florida on Thursday as a Category 4 storm, with winds of up to 251 km/h.

It added that a state of emergency has been declared in Florida, and evacuations have been ordered along the Gulf coast.

Meanwhile, the advisory stated Tropical Storm John is strengthening and is expected to revert to a hurricane. It is forecast to hit Mexico’s northern coastline, specifically the Costa Grande.

Mexico’s government has issued a hurricane warning for the Pacific coast between Lazaro Cardenas in Michoacan state and Tecpán de Galeana in Guerrero, it added.

“The ministry will continue to monitor both Hurricane Helene and Tropical Storm John and provide updates as necessary to ensure the safety and well-being of all Malaysians in the affected regions,” according to the media advisory.

Malaysians in Florida requiring consular assistance can contact the Embassy of Malaysia in Washington DC at 3516 International Court N.W., Washington DC, 20008, phone: +1 (202) 572 9700 / +1 (202) 375 4396 and email: mwwashington@kln.gov.my / consularwdc@kln.gov.my.

Malaysians in Mexico can contact the Embassy of Malaysia in Mexico City at Calle Monte Libano No. 1015 Lomas de Chapultepec V Seccion Alcadia Miguel Hidalgo, Mexico City, phone: +52 55 5282 5166 / +52 55 1362 8442 / +52 56 3013 8034 and email: mwmexico@kln.gov.my.