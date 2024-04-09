Foreign national arrested, cocaine worth RM430,000 seized

SEREMBAN: A foreign national man was arrested after he attempted to flee during a car inspection by the police at a parking lot of an apartment complex in Bandar Baru Putra Nilai yesterday.

Nilai District Police Chief Supt Abdul Malik Hasim said the man, in his 30s, was apprehended during a special operation by the Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department at 4:30 p.m.

“During the operation, police spotted a suspicious Perodua Bezza car with two foreign men inside in the apartment’s parking lot.

“Upon realising the presence of the police, the two men fled, forcing the police to fire two shots to scare them. However, one of them managed to escape,” he said in a statement today.

He said police searched the car and found a chocolate package containing 2,270 grammes of cocaine valued at RM 430,000.

The suspect is in remand for seven days until Sept 10, and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 307 of the Penal Code.

He urged anyone with information regarding the case to contact the Nilai District Police Headquarters at 06-7904222.