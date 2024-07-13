Forestry dept plants 500 mangrove saplings in Sungai Merbok forest reserve

SUNGAI PETANI: The Peninsular Malaysia Forestry Department (JPSM) planted 500 mangrove saplings of the Rhizophora Apiculata species via the Alam Be-Leaf Mangrove Tree Planting programme held in Compartment 11 of the Sungai Merbok Forest Reserve here today.

JPSM deputy director-general (Policy and Planning), Datuk Zahari Ibrahim said the programme was organised in conjunction with the Malaysia Greening Programme - 100 Million Tree-Planting Campaign.

“Today, we planted 500 mangrove saplings involving 123 participants, including youth volunteers from the Sukarelawan Anak Malaysia (SATRIA) under the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

“This is the second programme for this year... the organisation of this programme is hoped will provide exposure and increase awareness among the younger generation about the importance of preserving forests and the environment,“ he told Bernama after officiating the programme here today.

The 100 Million Tree-Planting Campaign., which targets planting 100 million trees nationwide, started in 2021 and will continue until next year. To date, 91.1 million trees, covering more than 1,000 species, have been planted across the country.

“The selection of mangrove forest areas for this programme aligns with the celebration of the International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem at the national level, which will be held on July 26.

“This is because mangrove forests play a crucial role as a natural protective layer to prevent destruction due to soil erosion, wave action, and strong winds, as well as conserving habitats and biodiversity, and providing a stable and strong buffer zone,“ Zahari said.

He added that this activity is hoped will restore part of the Sungai Merbok area with mangrove planting and that the programme will have a significant impact on the ecosystem of the Sungai Merbok forest and the environment in Sungai Petani.

Meanwhile, a participating volunteer, Zainab Desa, 39, said this was her second opportunity to join a mangrove planting programme.

“Today, I, along with 77 colleagues from the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) and 45 SATRIA volunteers, participated in the mangrove planting activity in Sungai Merbok.

The Alam Be-Leaf Mangrove Planting programme in the Sungai Merbok Forest Reserve was jointly organised by Amanah Lestari Alam (ALAM) in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS), the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES), JPSM, the Kedah State Forestry Department (JPNKd), and Bank Pembangunan Malaysia Berhad (BPMB).

Also present were Bank Pembangunan Malaysia Berhad Chief Human Resources Officer Sainursalwa Sani, Kedah Forestry Department director Muhamad Abdullah, and Deputy Director (Rakan Muda), Kedah Youth and Sports Department deputy director (Rakan Muda) Salwa Senawi.