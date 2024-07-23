Former executive claims trial to 28 counts of CBT involving RM581,492

BUTTERWORTH: A former accounts and administration executive pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court today to 28 counts of criminal breach of trust (CBT) involving over RM500,000 between 2022 and 2023.

Fatin Atikah Abdul Halim, 35, entered her plea after the charges were read before Judge Noor Aini Yusof.

According to the charges, the accused, who was employed at an interior design company, was entrusted with company assets, including several cheques totaling RM581,492.45.

She is accused of transferring these funds into her bank account through multiple transactions, thereby fraudulently misappropriating the money.

The alleged offences took place between April 10, 2022, and June 28, 2023, at a business premises on Jalan Pengkalan, Bukit Tengah, Bukit Mertajam.

She was charged under Section 408 of the Penal Code, which provides for imprisonment between one and 14 years, with caning and a fine, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Syafiq Nasrullah Saleem Ali appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was represented by lawyer Ahmad Mukmin Aimi Azmi.

Ahmad Mukmin Aimi appealed for his client to be granted a reasonable bail, noting that her husband works as a truck driver earning RM1,500 per month and they have three young children.

He added that the accused recently secured a job at a construction company with a monthly salary of RM2,000 and she also supports her elderly mother.

The court subsequently granted bail at RM75,000 for all charges and scheduled Aug 23 for case mention.