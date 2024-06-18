Former finance and HR manager charged with CBT for over RM600,000

KUALA LUMPUR: A former finance and human resources manager of a public relations company pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to three charges of criminal breach of trust involving over RM600,000 between April 2022 and May this year.

According to the charges, Fong Chan Tong, 51, who served in IBR Asia Group, allegedly misappropriated company funds amounting to RM601,883 by making 78 transfers into his bank account for personal use.

He is accused of committing the offences at IBR Asia Group in Jalan Damansara, Taman Tun Dr. Ismail, between April 29, 2022, and May 28 this year, and was charged under Section 408 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum penalty of 14 years imprisonment, caning, and a fine upon conviction.

Fong also pleaded not guilty to three alternative charges of misusing the same company’s funds, knowing they were not his own, at the same location, time, and dates.

The three charges were framed under Section 403 of the Penal Code, which is punishable with up to five years imprisonment, caning, and a fine upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Raihanah Abd Razak proposed bail of RM30,000 with one surety, however, Fong’s lawyer, Farhan Read, appealed for a lower sum, citing that his client is unemployed and supports his wife and two school-going children.

Judge Hamidah Mohamed Deril allowed bail at RM18,000 with one surety and scheduled July 23 for case mention.