Electric buses to launch in Kelantan next month with four routes

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan’s much-anticipated electric bus service, Bas. My Kota Bharu, is scheduled to begin operations next month after a brief delay. The service, managed by Konsortium E-Mutiara Berhad (E-Mutiara), was initially set to launch earlier but faced technical setbacks.

E-Mutiara chairman Che Ibrahim Che Ismail clarified that the five buses currently running on the Kota Bharu-Meranti-Kota Bharu route are diesel-powered, contrary to earlier reports suggesting they were electric. “The initial plan was for the service to start earlier, but we needed to resolve technical issues first,“ he said during the Bubur As-Syura programme.

The Bas. My Kota Bharu service will cover four main routes: Kota Bharu-Sultan Ismail Petra Airport-Sabak, Kota Bharu-Panchor-Kemumin-Sabak, Kota Bharu-Pengkalan Chepa, and Kota Bharu-Pantai Cahaya Bulan. Che Ibrahim also expressed support for the new mandatory seatbelt rule for buses, calling it a positive step to enhance passenger safety.