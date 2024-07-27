Former Minister Siti Zaharah laid to rest

SHAH ALAM: The remains of former Minister of National Unity and Community Development Tan Sri Dr. Siti Zaharah Sulaiman, were buried today at 11.30 am at the Section 21 Muslim Cemetery here.

Earlier, the funeral prayer for the former UMNO Wanita chief was performed at Surau Platinum Al-Mawaddah, Section 7 near here.

Siti Zaharah’s second son, Jati Dzulkarnain Samarudin, said his mother, 75, died at Serdang Hospital, Selangor, last night due to old age.

“Insha Allah we will hold a tahlil ceremony for my mother for three consecutive nights at my house in Denai Alam,“ he added.

“I am very grateful to everyone, family members and friends, who were present at my mother’s funeral today,” he said when met by Bernama after the burial.

Siti Zaharah leaves behind four children and 12 grandchildren.

Born on April 24, 1949, Siti Zaharah held several key government positions, including Deputy Director of Planning at Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (1980-1986), Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (1986), Deputy Minister of Health (1995-1999) and Minister of National Unity and Community Development (1999-2004).

In politics, she served as Pahang UMNO Wanita chief, UMNO Supreme Council member, Member of Parliament for Mentakab and Paya Besar and UMNO Wanita chief.