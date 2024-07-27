SACC Mall upgrading works to begin in Q1 2026 - PKNS

SHAH ALAM: The SACC Mall (Shah Alam City Centre) will be upgraded to a world-class exhibition centre, with works beginning in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, as part of the development planning of the Shah Alam Sentral (SA Sentral) Project in Section 14 here.

The Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) in a statement said the SA Sentral project will be developed in phases and is expected to take 10 years to complete.

According to PKNS, the development project will involve several plots in the Section 14 area including the SACC Convention Centre as well as the upgrading and rebranding of Plaza Alam Sentral and Plaza Perangsang.

“PKNS plans to develop SA Sentral for the purpose of rejuvenating the city centre of Section 14, Shah Alam as a central business district (CBD) on a land area of ​​64.7 hectares,” said the statement.

“SA Sentral will feature the residential developments, commercial spaces, offices, recreational parks, a library, an LRT (light rail transit) station as well as an international exhibition centre.”

In the statement, PKNS also said the SA Sentral development will involve a cultural and tourism centre through The Spine project, located in the Section 14 city centre, to create a cultural and artistic hub.

It added that The Spine will be connected to the Shah Alam PKNS Complex, Shah Alam Convention Centre, and also future development projects such as residential apartments and hotels.