Former research officer of politician charged with drug trafficking

KUALA LUMPUR: A former research assistant of a politician was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with trafficking 305 grams of cannabis last Friday.

Muhammed Yusoff Rawther, 31, nodded after the charge was read out to him before Magistrate S. Arunjothy, but no plea was recorded as the case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

He was charged with committing the offence in a parking area in front of the Kuala Lumpur Contingent Police Headquarters (IPK) surau at 10.15 am last Sept 6.

The charge, framed under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, provides life imprisonment and also a whipping of not less than 12 lashes upon conviction.

The court set Nov 12 for mention for submission of the chemist report.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohd Sabri Othman appeared for the prosecution while lawyer Muhammad Rafique Rashid Ali represented Muhammed Yusoff.