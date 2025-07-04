Serdang police bust meth-laced cigarette syndicate, arrest couple

SERDANG: Police have dismantled a syndicate processing and selling cigarettes laced with methamphetamine, arresting a couple during a raid at a residence here last Tuesday.

The operation led to drug seizures valued at RM2 million.

Serdang police chief ACP Muhamad Farid Ahmad said the raid at 1 pm resulted in the arrest of a 52-year-old man and a 33-year-old foreign woman, both working as jade stone traders.

The syndicate mixed tobacco with methamphetamine oil to produce what they called meth cigarettes, sold for RM80 each to distributors in the Klang Valley.

“This is the first successful operation to dismantle a syndicate processing and selling this type of drug-mixed cigarette,” Muhamad Farid said during a press conference at the Serdang district police headquarters.

Authorities seized a transparent box containing dried leaves suspected to be mixed with methamphetamine, weighing 10.07 kg, along with two black boxes labelled ‘Korona’, each containing 120 sticks of meth cigarettes.

Additional seizures included five boxes of 120 cigarette sticks each, two plastic packets with 0.61 kg of methamphetamine, and liquids suspected to be methamphetamine in glass bottles.

Investigations revealed the syndicate sold drug-laced cigarettes in boxes of 120 sticks, priced at RM9,600 per box.

Distributors resold them individually for RM120 to RM150 per stick, targeting entertainment outlets in the Klang Valley.

The male suspect tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine, with five prior criminal and drug-related records.

The female suspect tested negative for drugs and had no criminal history. Police are investigating further to identify other network members.

Cash amounting to RM1,000 was seized under the Dangerous Drugs (Forfeiture of Property) Act 1988.

Both suspects have been remanded for seven days under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. - Bernama