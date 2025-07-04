Malaysians invited to join KPKT strata video competition 2025

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) is calling on Malaysians to take part in the 2025 Strata Video Competition, open for submissions until August 22.

The competition, themed ‘Strata Management: Quality Strata, Harmonious Neighbourhood,‘ aims to promote awareness of effective strata community management for better living environments.

KPKT stated that the initiative seeks to enhance understanding of responsibilities under the Strata Management Act 2013 (Act 757).

The competition features two categories: short or animated videos and TikTok videos, open to Malaysians aged 18 and above, either as individuals or groups.

Videos must be one to three minutes long, original, and avoid sensitive topics.

Judging criteria include theme relevance, creativity, originality, and video quality. The grand prize for the short video category is RM8,000, while the TikTok category winner will receive RM1,000.

For the TikTok category, participants must use a public account, follow @KPKT_Malaysia and @unitkorporatJPN, and include hashtags #StrataKPKT2025, #Strata2025TTContest, #StrongerTogether, #UnityInDiversity, and #DemiPertiwi.