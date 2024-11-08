Four areas in Melaka Tengah hit by flash floods

MELAKA: Several areas in Masjid Tanah, Alor Gajah were hit by flash floods following continuous downpours this morning.

Kampung Ramuan China Besar village elder Khairul Anwar Mansol said continuous rain since 5 am resulted in their houses in Taman Bandar Baharu, Masjid Tanah, to be inundated with waist high waters by 10 am.

“My wife and I, along with our three children, aged eight t0 14, are taking shelter at a shop near our home,” he told Bernama here today, adding that it was the first time the housing area, with over 300 families, has been hit by flash floods.

Meanwhile cattle breeder Muhammad Nabil Irfan Ibrahim, 22, expressed his relief that he was able to release almost 20 of his cows from a shed in Kampung Ramuan China Besar when flood waters rose at around noon after rain started since 7 am.

“I had to brave chest high waters to release my cows, and thankfully none died. This is the third time my place has been hit by floods, but water has receded this afternoon,” he said.

A Melaka Civil Defence Force spokesman said that floods hit Kampung Paya Lebar, Ramuan China Besar, Taman Masjid Tanah Ria and Durian Daun and that they were in the process of evacuating victims to two temporary relief centres at Balai Raya Paya Lebar and Balai Raya Seri Tanjung.