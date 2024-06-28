Four friends killed in road crash in Kluang

KLUANG: Four friends were killed when a Proton Wira car they were travelling in skidded and crashed into an electric pole at KM24 Jalan Renggam-Simpang Renggam near here early today.

Kluang District police chief ACP Bahrin Mohd Noh identified three of the victims in the 12.18 am crash as Muhammad Adib Ahmad Shahfarin, Muhammad Ziyad Azmi, and Ahmad Manan Zaini.

The three of them, all aged 21, died at the scene, while the other, identified as Nor Aminul Fitri Nor Azmi, also 21, died during treatment at Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom Hospital (HEBHK) here, he said in a statement today.

The case is investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.