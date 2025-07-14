Egg supply stable despite subsidy cut, says Mohamad

KUALA LUMPUR: The supply of chicken eggs in Malaysia remains stable despite the recent reduction in government subsidies, according to Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu.

The subsidy rate was lowered by five sen per egg starting May 1, yet market availability has not been disrupted.

Mohamad stated that the consistent supply demonstrates the resilience of local egg production.

“In fact, it reflects the growing sustainability and resilience of the local production system,“ he said in a Facebook post.

The government had earlier announced the gradual removal of price controls, reducing subsidies from 10 sen to five sen per egg, with full discontinuation set for August 1.

The decision followed industry assurances that production levels would remain sufficient.

The ministry emphasized that prolonged subsidies and price controls are unsustainable for both the industry and national finances.

This subsidy retargeting aligns with broader efforts to optimize public spending while supporting long-term food security. - Bernama