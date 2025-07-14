Ahmad Zahid begins five-day working visit to New Zealand

AUCKLAND: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has arrived in New Zealand for a five-day working visit aimed at reinforcing bilateral relations between Malaysia and New Zealand.

The Rural and Regional Development Minister landed at Auckland International Airport earlier today, where he was welcomed by Malaysian High Commissioner Mazita Marzuki and New Zealand foreign affairs officials.

In a Facebook post, Ahmad Zahid described the visit as a strategic effort to enhance long-standing diplomatic ties, which date back to 1957.

He expressed hope that the trip would expand collaboration across multiple sectors while advancing Malaysia’s interests globally.

Key engagements during his stay include meetings with New Zealand’s Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro, Deputy Prime Minister David Seymour, and several ministers overseeing foreign affairs, trade, and Maori development.

As chairman of the Halal Industry Development Council, Ahmad Zahid will also participate in a Halal Forum and engage with local business leaders.

The visit will see the signing of higher education cooperation agreements and include sessions with the Maori community in Rotorua.

Additionally, the Deputy Prime Minister is scheduled to meet Malaysians residing in New Zealand, fostering closer people-to-people connections.

This marks the first high-level Malaysian visit to New Zealand since 2005, when the late Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, then Prime Minister, made an official trip. - Bernama