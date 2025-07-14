Bernama’s 25-hour Malaysia Day broadcast sets record

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Communications has applauded the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) for its historic 25-hour multilingual broadcast during Malaysia Day 2019.

The feat, officially recognised by the Malaysia Book of Records, was hailed as a testament to national unity and journalistic dedication.

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching commended Bernama in a Facebook post, highlighting its efforts in promoting multilingual content across radio, television, and digital platforms. She emphasised the agency’s role in fostering inclusive storytelling for all Malaysians.

“Congratulations to Bernama and the Malaysia Book of Records for continuing to tell powerful Malaysian stories. Here’s to 10,000 records and many more years of inspiring achievements from every corner of our beloved nation,” Teo said.

She also acknowledged Bernama’s upcoming television series, *Malaysia Luar Biasa*, set to premiere on 26 August 2025.

The series will feature remarkable Malaysians, including international tower runner Soh Wai Ching and Datuk M. Magendran, the first Malaysian to conquer Mount Everest.

Bernama recently received the Media and Association Appreciation award from the Malaysia Book of Records for its contributions in documenting national milestones.

The award was accepted by Bernama CEO Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin.

Teo, speaking at the 30th anniversary of the Malaysia Book of Records, praised the organisation for chronicling nearly 8,000 achievements since 1995.

“MBR stands as a proud symbol of Malaysia’s spirit and determination,” she said. - Bernama