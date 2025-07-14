BMW driver dodges toll payment by piggy-backing on other car

THE actions of a BMW driver who dodged paying toll and “piggy-backed” on another car has drawn sharp criticism from social media users.

Through a video clip shared on the Facebook page “Himpunan Cerita Lawak”, the blue BMW successfully escaped by “piggy-backing” on the car in front of it.

Based on the video clip, the BMW driver first gave way to the victim’s car before turning on the hazard lights.

Then, after the victim’s car paid the toll, the BMW was seen accelerating quickly before the barrier came down.

The BMW driver’s actions were recorded on the victim’s dashboard camera, but the exact toll location and timing of the incident could not be confirmed.

Looking at the comments section, most Facebook users condemned the BMW driver’s action for dodging the toll payment and causing trouble for other road users.

“Just embarrassing, wants to show off but too stingy to pay toll,“ wrote Rozana Ismail.

Another user known as Hairudin Dinangah also left a comment.

“Should have released the barrier a bit, wait for the barrier to drop then press forward,“ he said.