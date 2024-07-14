PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Airlines Bhd has welcomed four Orang Asli cabin crew members, who are the first among 56 graduates from the national airliner’s academy.

Amyisha Nurshahira A/P Rosman from Suku Jakun; Sarah Elissa Tang A/P Aman from Suku Temuan; Veena Angelina Bte Jincis from Suku Semai; and Alzariza A/P Alwi from Suku Semai are the first Orang Asli graduates in the academy’s two batches of graduates.

The graduates had to undergo a “rigorous” three-month-long training programme beforehand, according to a statement from the airline.

“This follows their completion of comprehensive training modules covering grooming, public speaking, hospitality, first aid, hazardous materials handling, and aircraft familiarization, all meticulously designed to ensure they meet Malaysia Airlines’ standards of service excellence,” the statement added.

The academy’s graduation ceremony took place on Thursday (July 11) and was attended by the Director General for the Department of Orang Asli Development (Jakoa) Datuk Hajah Sapiah Mohd Nor.

The Orang Asli graduates have begun serving onboard Malaysia Airlines flights since May 7.

Earlier, it was reported that various Orang Asli groups such as Temuan, Jakun and Semai were targeted as part of a recruitment program by MAB and Jakoa in Pahang, Perak and Johor.

Furthermore, to assert their commitment to diversity and inclusion, the airlines will reportedly participate in the Karnival Kerjaya Khas Untuk Orang Asli on Aug 24 and 25 as an outreach programme to recruit cabin crew members and cadet pilots.