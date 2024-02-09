Four policemen held for alleged extortion

JOHOR BAHRU: An officer and three policemen stationed at the Seri Alam district police headquarters (IPD) were arrested last week for allegedly extorting RM45,000 from two businessmen.

Johor police chief CP M Kumar said that the four individuals are being investigated under Section 384 of the Penal Code.

He added that an internal investigation is also underway and assured that decisive action would be taken if the four are found guilty.

“We have apprehended all four suspects for further investigation. Evidence is being gathered, and once the investigation is complete, we will forward it to the Public Prosecutor’s office,” he told reporters during a press conference at the Johor contingent police headquarters.

“Currently, they are on police bail and assigned to an inactive unit. We guarantee a thorough and decisive investigation,” he added.

Kumar said that preliminary findings revealed that none of the four policemen had any previous disciplinary issues.

Recently, a police report went viral on social media, lodged by the victims who alleged that they were approached by two men pretending to be police officers. These men reportedly took them to the Seri Alam IPD.

It is understood that upon arrival, the two businessmen were taken into a room and introduced to two additional policemen. These officers claimed that the victims were involved in a scam syndicate and human trafficking.

The policemen then asked for RM150,000 to assist the victims resolve the case, but the victims were only able to give RM45,000.

The victims then lodged a police report on the matter the next day (Aug 28) at the Johor Bahru Selatan IPD.