Four S’poreans involved in gambling activities handed over to S’pore cops

JOHOR BAHRU: Four Singaporeans detained by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) for involvement in illegal gambling on July 1 here, were handed over to the Singapore Police Force (SPF) today.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said the four suspects aged 41 to 60 have prior criminal records in Singapore.

He said police also detained two local women aged 29 and 34, believed to be managing gambling transactions, as a result of information shared by the Singapore authorities.

“All six individuals were charged yesterday under Section 6(1) of the Betting Act 1953. They were fined and paid the fines,” he said, adding that they were handed over to SPF for further investigations.

He spoke to reporters during a joint media conference between PDRM and SPF at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar customs, immigration and quarantine complex, attended by SPF’s Acting Deputy Commissioner of Investigation and Intelligence concurrent Director of Criminal Investigation Department.

Mohd Shuhaily said investigations revealed that the six individuals were involved in an online 4D gambling syndicate and illegal betting on horse racing operating in Singapore including the players, and all bets were counted and recorded in Malaysia.

He said the syndicate used phone lines registered in Singapore and several websites to evade the authorities, including the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

Meanwhile, Zhang said SPF is working closely with PDRM at strategic and operational levels in tackling transnational organised crime groups who perpetuate crimes in Singapore.

He also thanked the Malaysian police for their help in the joint enforcement.

From June 30 until July 1, the authorities of both countries busted the operations of an organised crime group and arrested 43 individuals aged 34 and 82 believed to be involved in illegal gambling activities.

Singapore police also issued prohibition of disposal orders for seven properties with an estimated value of over SGD10.7 million (RM37.02 million), cash, jewellery, luxury watches and more than 40 bank accounts estimated to be worth nearly SGD4 million (RM13.84 million) seized during the operation.