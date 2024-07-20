Four siblings survive, fifth drowns despite father’s rescue attempt

PETALING JAYA: Despite her father’s efforts to save her and her four siblings, a 14-year-old girl drowned yesterday (July 19) along a river tributary at Taman Pulai Perdana, Skudai, Johor.

According to New Straits Times, Fazly Mohd Noor, 33, was fishing when he noticed his children struggling in the water around 3.38pm.

He managed to rescue four of his children—two girls aged five and eight, a 12-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl—but could not reach his 14-year-old daughter in time.

Skudai Fire and Rescue Department senior officer Khairul Anwar said ten personnel were deployed to the scene following the distress call.

The team located the girl’s body approximately four meters from the riverbank and immediately initiated Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR).

“Despite performing CPR for 40 minutes, we were unable to resuscitate the victim. She was pronounced dead by the accompanying medical officer,“ he said

Following a post-mortem at Sultanah Aminah Hospital, the victim’s body was released to her family and buried today at the Batu 26 Pekan Nanas Muslim cemetery in Pontian.

Her family was too grief-stricken to speak to the media.

