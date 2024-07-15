Teenage boy who fell out of boat in Pekan found drowned

KUANTAN: A teenage boy who was reported missing after he was believed to have fallen off a boat in Sungai Pahang near the Tanah Merah Orang Asli Village in Pekan was found drowned today.

A Pahang Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said that the body of Muhammad Danial Fakhrullah Mohd Azri,17, was found floating by villagers at 11.44 am today.

“His body was found near Kampung Tanjung, Pekan around 25 kilometres from the location he was reported to have fallen overboard,” the spokesman said when contacted, adding that the body has been sent to the police for further action.

The media had reported previously that the Form Five student had gone missing while on an angling trip at the river on Saturday.