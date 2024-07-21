Four wardens, two students escape unhurt in SMK Song 1 dormitory fire

KAPIT: Four wardens and two male students of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Song 1 managed to escape unhurt when the school dormitory caught fire today.

A Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department operations centre spokesman said they received a call about the fire at 4.15 pm and a team from the Song Fire and Rescue Station was sent to the location, just two kilometres away.

“When they arrived at the scene, the upper floor of the two-story boys dormitory was on fire. The percentage of fire is 60 per cent, affecting an area of 37 metres x 9.4 metres.

“Firefighters proceeded to fight the fire until it was put out completely. The team returned to the station after the situation was under control and there were no more sources of fire,” the spokesman said in a statement this evening.