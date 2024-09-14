Fourth joint combined exercise strengthens Malaysia-Thailand defence relations

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia and Thailand are enhancing defence relations through the fourth Joint Combined Exercise (JCEX THAMAL), currently underway in Thailand.

According to the Joint Forces Headquarters (JFHQ), the nine-day exercise that kicked off yesterday involves 118 participants from the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF), the Special Malaysia Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (SMART), the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) and the Royal Malaysian Customs Department.

“This exercise, themed Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR), focuses on HADR needs at the Malaysia-Thailand border, conducted as a Staff Exercise (STAFFEX) and Field Training Exercise (FTX).

“Such preparations reflect Malaysia-Thailand cooperation that continues to be enhanced and solidified in ensuring the well-being of their people in disaster situations,” according to JFHQ in a post uploaded on the MyJointForce Facebook today.

Royal Thailand Armed Forces (RTARF) Chief of Joint Staff Gen Thitichai Tiantong and JFHQ Chief of Staff Major General Datuk Khairul Anuar Abd Aziz launched the exercise at the Disaster Relief Training Centre in Chacheongsao, Thailand.

JFHQ Assistant Chief of Staff First Admiral Muhammad Rodhi Arifin, the Defence Attaché in Thailand Brigadier General Samsul Rizal Musa and NADMA Operation Implementation Director DCP Datuk Mazli Mazlan were present.

Today’s event also featured a briefing on HADR operations in Thailand and a display of the assets and equipment used during HADR missions by RTARF.