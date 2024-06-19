Free shuttle vans to Parliament from June 24 to July 18

KUALA LUMPUR: Rapid Bus Sdn Bhd (Rapid Bus) is providing free shuttle van services between Kuala Lumpur Sentral Station (KL Sentral) and Parliament in conjunction with the Second Meeting of the Third Session of the 15th Parliament from June 24 to July 18.

It said the T851 service is offered as an alternative to ensure convenience and smooth travel for those heading to the Parliament building and aimed at reducing congestion in its parking area.

“This service also provides users with the opportunity to plan their travel time.

“Rapid Bus invites all parties with business at the Parliament building to take advantage of this free van service,” it said in a statement today.

The free van service will operate from Monday to Friday, from 7 am to 8 pm, with a frequency of every 30 minutes during peak hours (7 am to 11 am/4 pm to 8 pm) and every 60 minutes outside peak hours according to the scheduled timetable.

The service will only pick up passengers from the Express Rail Link Departure Hall at KL Sentral, and the Taman Botani Perdana multilevel parking, for a 15-minute five-kilometre ride to the Parliament building.