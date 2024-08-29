Freedom of Information Act: Right of the public to seek, receive, give information

PUTRAJAYA: The Unity Government’s decision regarding the drafting of the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act reflects the transparency of a government that holds to the principle that every citizen should have the right to seek, receive, and provide information through any medium or platform.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said that in the context of Malaysia, the government’s primary goal is to ensure the public has access to authentic information that is more open and transparent from government sources, as this indirectly help the public to be involved in the process of making the country’s policies.

According to the United Nations General Assembly Resolution 59 of 1946, freedom of information is the right of the public to access information held by public bodies and is part of the right to freedom of expression.

Therefore, she said, the Legal Affairs Division of the Prime Minister’s Department (BHEUU JPM) has conducted comprehensive engagement sessions across the country, involving 1,100 participants, including representatives from civil society organisations (CSOs) and non-governmental organisations (NGOs), legal bodies, and academicians.

“Today’s engagement session also involves invited speakers and experts from abroad, including Australia, Canada, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and Indonesia, who share their experiences in implementing FOI legislation. This serves as a guide and reference in the process of drafting the FOI Act in Malaysia,” she said in a statement today.

The statement was issued in conjunction with the two-day engagement session on the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act held in Putrajaya, starting today. The session aims to discuss interactively with relevant ministries and agencies as the information custodians to gather views and input on the drafting of the FOI Act.

On September 14, 2023, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was reported to have said that stated that the Cabinet Special Committee on National Governance (JKKTN) had, in principle, agreed to draft the FOI Act to establish clear parameters and guidelines for public access to information from public bodies and the government.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister’s Office, in a statement on September 14, stated that in line with the decision to draft the FOI Act, the Official Secrets Act 1972 (Act 88) would also be amended accordingly to enhance public service delivery and encourage public involvement in the national policy-making process.