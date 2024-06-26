KUALA LUMPUR: A fruit trader was sentenced to three years in prison and one stroke of the cane by the Sessions Court today for robbing a convenience store, armed with a machete, in February.

Judge Datin Fadzlin Suraya Mohd Suah meted out the sentence to Muhammad Aznill Abd Kadim, 35, after he changed his plea to guilty during the mention of the case and ordered the accused to serve the prison sentence starting from his arrest date on March 28.

Muhammad Aznill, along with an accomplice who remains at large, was charged with robbing four packets of cigarettes worth RM63.60 from a convenience store on Jalan Sentul at 5.20 am on Feb 28.

The charge was framed under Section 392 of the Penal Code, read together with Sections 397 and 34 of the same law, which carry a maximum imprisonment of 14 years and shall also be liable to fine or whipping.

Deputy public prosecutor Nidzuwan Abd Latip pressed for a just sentence to serve as a deterrent, while Muhammad Aznill, who was unrepresented, appealed for leniency, expressing regret and a promise to change his ways.

“I want to better myself and be a good and responsible son to my parents,” said the accused.

