Three held for possession of dangerous weapon, police equipment

IPOH: Three local men were arrested yesterday in Sungai Senam for illegal possession of dangerous weapons and police equipment.

Ipoh district police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said that at 6.10 am, police received information from the public about a vehicle being driven suspiciously in the area.

Acting on this information, the police stopped a Perodua Alza in which the suspects were travelling.

According to ACP Abang Zainal, the suspects, aged 27 to 37, were found in possession of dangerous weapons and police equipment during a search of the vehicle.

“All suspects also tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine-type drugs, and a check revealed that they had criminal and drug records,” he said in a statement.

He added that all the suspects would be remanded to assist investigations under Section 6(1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958 and Section 89(a) of the Police Act 1967.

“With the arrest of this group, the police believe they have solved several cases of robbery and impersonation of police officers in the Ipoh district,” he said.