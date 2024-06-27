Furniture auction raises RM13,000 for charity

PETALING JAYA: Nonprofit organisation Make-A-Wish Malaysia, which is dedicated to fulfilling the wishes of critically ill children aged three to 18, received RM13,000 from a global Spanish architecture and interior design company.

Cosentino Malaysia Sdn Bhd raised the funds through its Novelty Furniture Auction, which was held at its showroom at Taman Industri Sungai Buloh.

Make-A-Wish Malaysia CEO Irene Tan said: “The company auctioned its products to help raise funds for us, so that we could grant more wishes to critically ill children and give them courage and hope to fight on.”

She said each wish is unique and the cost depends on the family’s location and the wish itself, although the minimum spent on each wish is about RM7,000.

“This year, we aim to grant 160 wishes. We have fulfilled just over 60 but the rising cost of granting wishes and the fact that the children are from around the country adds to expenses.”

She said Make-A-Wish has granted the wish of a nine-year-old battling stage four neuroblastoma, which is a cancer that develops from immature nerve cells found in several areas of the body.

“The child wanted to be a mermaid princess and we made her wish come true at Sunway Lagoon.

“Another wish we fulfilled was for a child born during the April 2020 pandemic and diagnosed with leukaemia. Her medical treatments included three painful bone marrow aspirations.

“We granted her parents’ wish for toys that make cute sounds and light up in different ways, aiding the development of her motor and sensory skills as she continues to battle her disease.”

Cosentino general manager Ivan Capelo said the company’s mission has always been to design solutions that inspire communities and shape the lives of future generations.

“When we heard about the good work that Make-A-Wish Malaysia is doing for critically ill children, we felt that it aligned with our mission of making a meaningful difference in the community,“ he said, adding that the auction featured pieces designed with Cosentino materials.

Moderated by Make-A-Wish volunteer Jonathan Dirollo, guests bid for one-of-a-kind furniture pieces designed by up-and-coming interior designers Naythan Low, William Lim, Wei-Ming and Edward Tan.

Capelo said the pieces included a Madera coffee table and Acero chair featuring the Italian-inspired Dekton Pietra Kode collection, a pair of stools and side table under the Column Series and a futuristic armchair and side table from the Dune Series. The last item was inspired by the Dune of Pilat, which is the tallest sand dune in Europe.

Cosentino Southeast Asia marketing representative Patricia Lyon said only the Madera coffee table was sold during the auction for RM13,000, which was donated to Make-A-Wish.

“The auction is open and we encourage the public to explore our unique works and consider how they might enhance their spaces. We expect to raise more funds for Make-A-Wish once all the remaining items are sold.”

Those interested to view the available pieces at the Cosentino showroom may arrange an appointment with Make-A-Wish Malaysia by calling 03-2276 3344.