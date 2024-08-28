Gang involved in robbery and temple break-ins busted, six held

GEORGE TOWN: Penang police have arrested four men and two women in a series of recent raids, effectively dismantling a gang involved in a series of robberies and temple break-ins across three districts in the state.

State police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad said that the Penang Contingent Criminal Investigation Department initiated special operations from July 3 to Aug 23, leading to the arrest of six local individuals, aged 18 to 42.

“During these operations, police conducted five raids in Selangor and Penang, apprehending all suspects believed to be involved in a series of robberies and temple break-ins in Seberang Perai Utara, Seberang Perai Tengah, and Seberang Perai Selatan districts,” he said in a statement today.

The investigation revealed that the gang had been actively engaged in criminal activities since 2022.

Following their arrest, police seized a motorcycle, RM600 in cash, several pawn shop receipts, and recovered a gold chain stolen from a pawn shop in the state.

Hamzah added that four of the six suspects had previous criminal and drug offences.

All six individuals have been remanded, and the case is being investigated under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code.