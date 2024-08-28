1,810 residences in Perlis involved in sixth Malaysian population and family survey

KANGAR: A total of 1,810 residences in Perlis will be involved in the Sixth Malaysian Population and Family Survey (MPFS-6) 2024 carried out by the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry through the National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN).

In this regard, Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli urged residents to cooperate with the interviewers to ensure the survey achieves its goal of obtaining accurate, up-to-date and comprehensive data on the population and family life.

“A total of 37,550 residences nationwide will be visited during the survey period, including 1,810 in Perlis.

“The information gathered from this survey could provide essential input for the state government in formulating policies, programmes and activities that are more responsive and tailored to the needs of the people, ultimately contributing to the well-being and prosperity of all,” he told reporters today.

He was met after chairing the Exco Meeting at the State Legislative Assembly Complex here, with LPPKN Population and Family Research Division director Adzmel Mahmud and Perlis LPPKN director Naemah Ibrahim also present.

Mohd Shukri said the MPFS-6 2024, which began on July 15 and will continue until Dec 31, aims to provide up-to-date and time series data related to demography, family, reproductive health and socio-economic status of the country’s residents.

He added that this survey would provide evidence-based input and statistics to the government for developing future policies, initiatives and programmes in line with the MPFS-6 slogan, ‘Suara Keluarga, Masa Depan Negara’.