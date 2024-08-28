Penang police arrest two account mules in scams costing victims RM132,152

BALIK PULAU: Police arrested two men suspected of being account mules for separate fraud syndicates, resulting in several victims losing a total of RM132,152 recently.

Barat Daya District police chief Supt Kamarul Rizal Jenal stated that the men were picked up separately in the district today and yesterday by the Commercial Crime Investigation Division.

“A 33-year-old man was arrested at the Bayan Lepas police station today in connection to a non-existent stock investment scam advertised on Facebook.

“This case involves a police report filed in Bayan Baru, and investigations revealed that the victim made several online transactions to different bank accounts for RM117,352,“ he told Bernama today.

He said yesterday’s arrest involved a 55-year-old man near Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah, Bayan Lepas, who is suspected of acting as an account mule in a scam related to the purchase of a used Mini Cooper.

Kamarul said the police report on this case was lodged in Bayan Lepas, where the victim had made several online transactions for RM14,800 to various bank accounts.

He said both men have been remanded, and the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for fraud.

In a separate case, Kamarul Rizal reported that a 34-year-old female teacher had lodged a police report, believing she had fallen victim to a scam involving Artificial Intelligence (AI).

He explained that the victim received a phone call from an individual claiming to be from Shopee, who informed her that her name had been registered with a cosmetics company without the Ministry of Health’s approval.

She was then connected via video call to an individual in uniform who introduced himself as a police officer.

“Concerned about being arrested by the ‘officer,‘ the victim transferred RM3,000 as payment for an audit with the bank before realising she had been scammed,“ he said.