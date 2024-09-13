GISB: Anwar wants authorities, religious councils to immediately probe, take action

KAJANG: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today instructed the relevant authorities, including Islamic religious departments and councils to immediately investigate and take appropriate action relating to the alleged misconduct by GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd.

Speaking to reporters after performing Friday prayers at Masjid Al-Iman here today, Anwar said the investigation and action are important and cannot be delayed as the issue involves abuse of power, religion and child exploitation.

“Let the police investigate and take appropriate action according to the law. Religious authorities, especially in the federal territory (JAWI) and Selangor (JAIS), as well as Jakim (Islamic Development Department of Malaysia), can also advise.

“Do not delay. Many have been asking why there are delays or procrastination in taking action. So, I have brought the matter to these authorities for immediate action and report,” he said.

Earlier reports indicated that the police are actively investigating the allegations against GISB related to religious issues and child exploitation.

Last Wednesday, it was reported that 402 children - 201 boys and 201 girls aged between one and 17 years - were rescued during police raids dubbed ‘Ops Global’ on 20 children’s homes across Selangor and Negeri Sembilan, linked to GISB alleged to be exploiting children under the guise of religious charity.

Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said 171 individuals, including instructors, dormitory guardians, and heads of educational centres, aged between 17 and 64 years, were also arrested to assist with the investigation.