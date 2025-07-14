Indonesian man drowns while shrimp fishing in Sungai Lengkor, Kuantan

KUANTAN: A 37-year-old Indonesian man drowned while shrimp fishing in Sungai Lengkor, Sri Makmur. The victim, identified as Fahrol, a construction labourer, was found by villagers around 9.10 am, approximately 28 kilometres from where he was last seen.

His body has been sent to the Forensic Department of Pekan Hospital for further examination.

Pekan police chief Supt Mohd Zaidi Mat Zin stated that the incident occurred around 1 am on Sunday when Fahrol and three friends were fishing from a boat.

“The vessel struck a large submerged log near Kampung Sungai Pinang, throwing all four into the river,” he said.

While the other three managed to climb back onto the boat and search for Fahrol, he disappeared underwater.

A search and rescue operation was launched at 8.30 am, involving 53 personnel from the police, Fire and Rescue Department, Civil Defence Force, and local villagers. - Bernama