GISB-linked businessman charged for issuing threat to woman

PETALING JAYA: A businessman affiliated to the controversial Global Ikhwan Services and Business Holdings (GISBH) pleaded not guilty to the charge of criminal intimidation at the Putrajaya magistrate’s court, today.

Mohamad Riza Makar, 39, who is an affiliated member of GISB was charged under Section 506 of the Penal Code before Magistrate Ahmad Afiq Hasan.

If found guilty, Riza could face up to seven years in prison, a fine, or both under the same act.

According to FMT, Riza, a businessman who has three wives and 10 children, said he understood the charge after the court interpreter read it out to him.

Afiq then set October 18 for mention.

Riza, who was represented by lawyer Zulfikri Ulu Azmin, was accused of committing threatening a woman to withdraw a police report she made against him on September 9 at a parking lot in Galeria PjH, Presint 4, Putrajaya.

He is alleged to have threatened Siti Nur Dalila Diyana Ismail, 25, by uttering “Kita tunggu (We’ll be waiting)... Kita tahu dekat mana rumah, suami dan keluarga (We know where your home, spouse and family are).”

The court allowed bail at RM10,000 with one surety and asked for Mohamad Riza’s international passport to be handed over to the court.

The accused was also required to report to the police station nearest to his residence once a month.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohd Sabri Othman prosecuted.

