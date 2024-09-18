GISB: Malaysian Bar proposes holistic approach to oversee welfare homes

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Bar has proposed a holistic approach to the system of overseeing welfare homes through long-term reforms.

Its president, Mohamad Ezri Abdul Wahab, said such a measure is crucial to prevent the recurrence of the alleged incidents linked to Global Ikhwan Service and Business Holding (GISB).

“The reports of systemic abuse, grooming, and sexual exploitation of child victims in these centres are shocking and heartbreaking. The Malaysian Bar fully supports the immediate actions taken by the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) and other authorities, such as the Social Welfare Department (JKM) and the Ministry of Health Malaysia.

“These homes, which should have provided care and protection, have unfortunately turned into places of horrific abuse. What has happened is completely unacceptable in any society that prioritises the safety and well-being of its children,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the Bar also called on all regulatory bodies, not only the PDRM and JKM, to enforce stricter compliance measures and ensure that these homes are closely monitored and controlled, and urged the community to report any suspicious activities to the authorities.

Mohamad Ezri emphasised that the Malaysian Bar believes public awareness and participation are crucial. He stressed that people should recognise the significant risks posed by unregulated care homes, especially to vulnerable groups like children.

“In this regard, the Malaysian Bar is ready to provide unwavering assistance and support to the victims involved. We cannot allow such horrific abuse to be ignored.

“The Malaysian Bar will continue to fight for justice for the victims and ensure appropriate action is taken to eradicate this threat in our society. Together, we must strive to create a safer environment so that the rights and dignity of every child are protected,“ he added.

Recently, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain was reported to have said that the police had successfully rescued 402 children and teenagers aged one to 17 from 18 welfare homes in Selangor and two in Negeri Sembilan through Operation Global.